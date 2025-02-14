Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 82,910 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,910 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $80,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after buying an additional 3,255,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shell by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after purchasing an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

