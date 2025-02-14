Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 533,895 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,895 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $68,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,787 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

