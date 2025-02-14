Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $63,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.23.

Shares of CACI opened at $341.54 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $337.70 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

