Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 41.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 19.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $21.78 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $28.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.92 million, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $254,449.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,355.04. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

