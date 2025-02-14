Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,006,497 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,679,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sandstorm Gold worth $132,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

SAND stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

