DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Analog Devices by 153.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,054 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,043,000,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 807.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 853,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 336.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after acquiring an additional 823,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $209.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

