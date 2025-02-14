CFC Planning Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 37,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $488.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.71.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

