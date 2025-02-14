DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,154 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

