DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,074,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

