Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Barclays

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $139.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

NYSE CLS opened at $129.83 on Thursday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47.

In other news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

