Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $98.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $86.58 and last traded at $83.84, with a volume of 1436496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $251,071.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,773 shares of company stock worth $5,383,314 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

