SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

NYSE:SITE opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 51,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

