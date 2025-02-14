Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TROX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,805,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,270,000 after buying an additional 1,073,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,390,000 after purchasing an additional 193,895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tronox by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 551,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

