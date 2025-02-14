Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

