First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

