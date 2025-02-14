Squire Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 28,635 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

