Squire Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $636.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

