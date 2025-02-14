Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2025 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $30.56.

Get Universal Technical Institute Inc alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.