Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $55.93 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Waste Management by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,537,000 after acquiring an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 65,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 191 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $42,062.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,728.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 4,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total value of $903,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,967.59. This represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.97 and a 12 month high of $230.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.85. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.