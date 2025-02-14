AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $220.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.59%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

