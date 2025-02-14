Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 232,959 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $51,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 770,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

