Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 9,403 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 217.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

