Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

