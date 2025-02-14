Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $273,455.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $273,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,918.92. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

