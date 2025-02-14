Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phreesia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,758.84. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $86,955.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,444.48. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,173 shares of company stock worth $4,221,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Phreesia Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PHR opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.96. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

