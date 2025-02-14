Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 484,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 166,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,612,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GIGB opened at $45.37 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.