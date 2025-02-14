Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BILL by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,092.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 1.76. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

