Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,192.35. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SMP opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

