Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,840,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 284,523 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 180,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 155,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

