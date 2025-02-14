Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAWN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,034,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,739.65. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

