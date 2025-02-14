Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.