Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.9% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) fell 22.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 504,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Hemostemix Trading Down 22.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company has a market cap of C$26.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.