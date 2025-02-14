Certuity LLC Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Certuity LLC cut its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $311.93 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.45 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.23.

Wingstop announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

