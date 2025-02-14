Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

