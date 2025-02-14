Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) were down 22.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 504,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.

About Hemostemix

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.