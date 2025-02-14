Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) were down 22.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 504,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.