Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,399,000 after buying an additional 173,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $223,959,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,332,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

