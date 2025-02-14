Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after buying an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,692,000 after buying an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,851,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

KEYS stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $180.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

