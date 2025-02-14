Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 1.3 %

Amex Exploration stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

