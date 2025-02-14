Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Down 1.3 %
Amex Exploration stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
About Amex Exploration
