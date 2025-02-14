Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 130.0% in January

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ARGGY opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
