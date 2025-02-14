Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 130.0% in January

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of ARGGY opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

