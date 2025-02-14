Palacios Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

SPYI stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.