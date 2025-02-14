Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 572,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,504,000 after buying an additional 68,253 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,654.40. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

