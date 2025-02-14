Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s Why

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 112,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,484,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).
Emmerson Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.05.
About Emmerson
Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.
