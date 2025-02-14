Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 12,358 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

