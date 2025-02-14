5,398 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Twilio makes up about 0.7% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Twilio by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Twilio by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Twilio by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $147.27 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

