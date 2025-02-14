Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

NYSE QSR opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

