Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 5.6% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.