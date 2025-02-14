Root Financial Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 248,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,860,000. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.15 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

