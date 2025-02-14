Root Financial Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Root Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,304,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,067,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,003.4% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 317,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,814 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

