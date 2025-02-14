Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Purchases 360 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Anna T. Locke bought 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $13,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,559.82. This represents a 16.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $295.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

