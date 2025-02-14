Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Purchased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFQY opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5285 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

